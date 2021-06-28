H.E.R. Celebrates Her 24th Birthday At The BET Awards With Marsai Martin & Chloe Bailey

H.E.R. walked the red carpet of BET Awards 2021 on June 27. The singer was celebrating her birthday as she made an appearance at the event. H.E.R. wore a Giorgio Armani ensemble with Stuart Weitzman shoes. She rocked an all black look with black velvet blazer and mesh bottoms. She completed the look with black sunglasses and stilettos. On the red carpet, she was joined by Chloe Bailey and actor Marsai Martin.

H.E.R. birthday performance at BET Awards 2021

H.E.R. celebrated her 24th birthday on the stage of BET Awards 2021. On June 27, the singer performed her song We Made It. Interestingly, H.E.R. not only showed off her singing talents but the singer also played drums high above the rafters as she opened her performance. The singer also played slick electric guitar during her performance. H.E.R. was immensely praised by the presenter Jill Scott and he also called her multitalented. H.E.R. is nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.

H.E.R. talks about her birthday plans

As this time the BET Awards 2021 is going by the theme of "Year of the Black woman". H.E.R in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet said that it's a big day as they are celebrating black women and also her birthday. When asked about her plans, she said she would "kill on the stage with her performance", this is what she is doing for her birthday. She revealed that a birthday celebration took place on Saturday night, but there are plans to celebrate after the BET Awards.

She also talked about the pressure she felt leading up to the release of her full-length debut album, Back of My Mind, which was released June 18. The singer said that she thought that she just had to let it go and just create. She added that she just wants to create good music, music that resonates with her because at the end of the day it's authentic with her then she thinks that people will connect to it and that's just kind of what she thought about going into that process.

