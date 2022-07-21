H.E.R. To Feature As Disney Princess Belle In Upcoming 'Beauty And The Beast' Special

H.E.R is among the notable American R&B singers and songwriters in the music industry who has released numerous popular songs and garnered massive fame and love from the audience. As it was recently revealed that the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is set to take place later this year, it was mentioned that the singer will be a part of the Disney special live show.

H.E.R to feature in Beauty and the Beast special show

According to ABC, it was recently announced that the singer will be a part of the Beauty and The Beast special which is set to be held on the movie’s 30th anniversary.

The announcement revealed that H.E.R. will take part in "never-before-seen musical performances celebrating and paying homage to the beloved tale" in the two-hour Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will be recorded in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and air Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Expressing her delight in featuring as a Disney princess in the special, the singer stated that the world will see a Balck and Filipino Belle in the special and added how she always wanted to be a Disney Princess.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Jon M. Chu, who will be the executive producer of the show with Hamish Hamilton directing the same, talked about HER’s presence in the special and revealed how she was the perfect embodiment of Belle. Stating further, Chu revealed how thrilled they were for the audiences to see her in the celebration of creativity. He said, “With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it's very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Image: Instagram/@hermusicofficial