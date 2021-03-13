Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Reveal If They Have Checked Their Partners Text Messages; Watch

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner recently appeared together on Hailey’s talk show, Who’s in My Bathroom. The model had invited Kendall to make mac and cheese in her bathroom in a special episode. The two got to talking and revealed interesting facts about their friendship and life. The duo also admitted whether or not have they gone through their significant other’s text messages.

Kendall and Hailey reveal if they have checked their partner's texts

Kendall Jenner has been dating Devin Booker since April 2020 and Hailey Baldwin is married to Justin Bieber since September 2018. The two started playing ‘Never have I ever’, a drinking game, where the person playing the game must do shots if they have done the thing that is asked in the question.In the interview-talkshow, the two models were asked if they have ever read text messages on that their boyfriend/partner’s phone.

Hailey admitted on the show that she has “of course” read text messages on her partner’s phone and sipped her glass. Kendall responded with a simple, “mhmm” in the video as she sipped her drink. It was implied by their actions that the two had checked their partner’s text messages.

Hailey further clarified, “Have I don’t it before, yes, do I do it to this and would I do it, no, because I know there’s nothing to see…That’s just where trust comes in I think but we’ve all done it”. She however did not reveal whose messages has she checked in the past and left her fans guessing if Justin was on the list. Kendall revealed, “In my opinion, you’re always going to find something that you don’t like. I don’t like doing it, and I’ve only done it a handful of times in high school”.

The two also opened up about their friendship and stated how they first met. Kendall claimed that the two had met through Kylie but Kendall and Hailey came closer as her career required her to visit New York often. Kendall admitted that Hailey was her only friend in New York.

Describing their friendship further, the two admitted, “People think we have this really abnormal friendship and like we do all this crazy shit together when the reality is, we just sit at home and drink wine and watch movies. It’s so normal people don’t even really understand how normal it is". Kendall added, "I think the best part about us is that we’re, I know it’s corny to say, but yin and yang. We’re so opposite in that way that we almost balance each other out. I’m really brutal". Watch the video of the same below.

Image credits: Screengrab from the Who's In my Bathroom? Youtube