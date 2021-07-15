Hailey Baldwin Clears Air About Rumored Rift With Husband Justin Bieber

Recently, a video of singer Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Bieber went viral on the internet. In the video, the singer could reportedly be seen yelling at his wife Hailey. The model has now addressed the viral video through her Instagram story, refuting any rumours of bitterness between her and husband Justin, as she shared a photo where she is kissing him.

Hailey Baldwin rumoured rift with beau Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shared a photo of herself kissing her Justin Bieber on her Instagram story. As she shared the photo, Baldwin wrote "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bullshit peeps."

The post came after a video of the couple went viral, as they could be seen engaging in a heated conversation. While many thought the singer was screaming at his wife, some eyewitnesses and fans of the duo came to his rescue and said that was not the case. Several fans who claimed to be eyewitnesses at the event also slammed the rumours. Fans took to Twitter and shared videos of the couple from the same day, in which they could be seen kissing each other.

hailey bieber and justin bieber are in LOVE pic.twitter.com/ToEVzLnQZB — irenic (@irenicbieber) July 15, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Last month, the Biebers visited the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The What Do You Mean singer also shared a picture from their meeting on his Instagram. Justin was dressed for the event in a grey suit and blue sneakers, while his wife Hailey donned a light brown backless wraparound dress and heels. As per reports by Daily Mail, the French media outlets reported that the Canadian pop star himself asked the French President to meet him and the group discussed 'issues related to youth.'

On the work front, Justin Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and many more. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.