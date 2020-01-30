Hailey Baldwin Bieber Channels Her Inner Diva In Black, See Pictures

Hailey Baldwin has seemingly always taken her style and fashion statements too seriously. From strolling on the roads of Canada to slaying the red-carpets, Hailey Baldwin's outfits are a perfect fit in the chic category. Check out some of her stunning black outfits that you can add to your wardrobe.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Suit-up Dress

The post below sees the model wearing an Anthony Vaccarello's Summer 20 collection. The black suit dress was adorned with shimmer and black diamonds. The short dress was paired with black silhouettes and a thick belt. See Hailey Baldwin's Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber's leather jacket outfit

In this Instagram post, Hailey Baldwin Bieber posed in a black netted inner dress pairing it with a leather jacket. The outfit had a huge pocket and button design. Have a look at Hailey Baldwin's photos.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber's black track co-ords

In this Instagram post, Hailey stunned in a black track co-ords looking funky. The cropped jacket had a red and white lining sleeve design. Check out Hailey Baldwin's Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber Twins with Justin Bieber

In a recent photoshoot with her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey posed in white and black polka dot bikini suit. The two-piece polka dot bikini was paired with the same print long jacket. Have look.

Hailey Baldwin's puffer jacket

In this picture, Baldwin posed in a black winter puffer jacket. She paired shimmery leather pin pants. However, the black pencil heels took away the show.

Promo Image Credits - Hailey Baldwin's Instagram

