Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Embracing Parenthood With Justin Bieber In Near Future

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are undoubtedly among the most popular and celebrated couples in the Hollywood industry. The duo have won hearts on many occasions as they never shy away from expressing their love to each other in public.

From making stunning appearances together at Met Gala to going out on dinner and breakfast dates, the couple is touted as one of the most adorable ones so far.

'When kids come in the picture...': Hailey Baldwin

Now, recently, Hailey got candid about her realistic approach when it comes to having kids with the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the American model gushed about how she always wants to rush back to Justin Bieber, no matter what. She continued that having kids with the Baby crooner will take a 'whole lot of work'.

"And then I know eventually when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she added.

The 25-year-old even opened up about the effort she and Justin put into their marriage. She said, "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

The Rhode skincare founder asserted, "I just think life is changing all the time", adding, "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues." She added that one has to figure out how to deal with this 's**t' as it comes and there's a reason they say, "'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real! (sic)"

In March, this year, Hailey experienced "stroke-like symptoms" and "suffered a very small blood clot" in her brain. On the other hand, in June, Bieber was detected with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which caused him to experience temporary paralysis in parts of his face. This led him to postpone some of his Justice World Tour dates.

