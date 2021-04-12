Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About How Justin Snapped At Paparazzi For Clicking 'invasive' Pics

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's pictures often take social media by the storm. The couple is snapped several times by the paparazzi when they are out together. Recently, Hailey opened up about how her husband Justin Bieber snapped at the photographers who allegedly were trying to click pictures from an angle lower than the skirt she was wearing.

Hailey Baldwin on Justin snapping at the paparazzi

In a casual chat with YouTuber Dixie D'Amelio, Hailey said that what she experienced that day was extremely invasive of the paparazzi. Recalling the incident, she said that she was leaving a place with Justin that had curtains at its entrance. She said that she noticed someone from the paparazzi sticking their camera from beneath the curtains to get a shot of her. She also said that she was concerned that as she was wearing a really short skirt and if they were trying to click pictures from a lower angle than the length of the apparel. Hailey further elaborated that Justin confronted the photographers and asked them if they were shooting up her skirt. They outright denied doing so. She said,

I think when you are a woman and there are men who are taking these photos, it feels really really invasive and it feels disrespectful, and it is not okay. Notoriously paparaazi are known forr clicking pictures of girls getting out from their car wearing a skirt or a dress.

Hailey Baldwin's photos with husband Justin Bieber

Baldwin shares adorable pictures with Justin on social media. On the occasion of his birthday on March 1, Hailey shared a series of pictures of the two of them together. In the first photo, she is holding Justin's face as he clicks a selfie. She is wearing a black dress and her hair is styled in a slick bun whereas, Justin is wearing a white shirt and a brown baseball cap. In the caption, Hailey wrote, "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side".

Hailey Baldwin's YouTube channel

In the above chat, Hailey also revealed the purpose why she started her YouTube channel. She said that it was to show her fans a side of her that they have never seen before. Her most recent video was with model Kendall Jenner. In the video, they made mac and cheese in Hailey's bathroom and had a fun conversation.

Image courtesy- @haileybieber Instagram