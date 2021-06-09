Hailey Baldwin-Rhode Bieber's Summer 'friendventures' Begin; See Pictures

Hailey Baldwin Rhode Bieber is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her personal life. She recently shared a few pictures of herself spending her summer with her best friend and her family. She also shared a few pictures of herself flaunting her summer body. Take a look at Hailey Baldwin Rhode Bieber's summer photos.

Hailey Baldwin shares her summer photos

Hailey took to her Instagram handle to share her summer pictures with her best friend Kelia Termini and their families. In the first photo, Hailey wore an orange and yellow swimsuit while she laid on a float in a swimming pool. In the second photo, she and Kelia were seen having their meal together. Hailey wore a white tank top and denim shorts while Kelia wore a black shirt. In the third photo, Hailey carried Kelia's baby boy Moniz 'Ohana in a baby carrier. They posed in the middle of a supermarket. She also posed with Kelia in the next picture and flaunted her summer body in the next few pictures. She wrote, "Let the summer friendventures begin."

Reactions to Hailey's summer photos

As soon as Hailey shared those photos, her fans and followers couldn't stop talking about her flawless skin. Makeup artist Priscilla Ono said that her skin in the fourth picture looked good. Makeup artist Nam vo mentioned that Hailey's summer skin is glowing from head to toe. Others wrote that they loved the duo spending time together with their family. Fans sent in heart and fire emojis complimenting Hailey's photos. Here are some of the comments from Hailey's Instagram photo.

A sneak peek into Hailey's Instagram

Hailey shared a selfie of herself posing in a zebra print swimsuit. She wore a colourful knit jacket and paired it with a hat. She also wore funky olive green sunglasses to complete her look. Hailey was seen taking a sunbath near her pool. She also wore golden chains as accessories.

She shared a picture from her recent photoshoot with a clothing brand. She wore a denim shirt over denim jeans and paired her outfit with white socks and black boots. Take a look at the pictures from Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin's Instagram.

