Hailey Baldwin Shares Pictures From Her 'dreamy' Beach Vacation With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have remained quite upfront about their relationship over the years. The couple often share glimpses of their moments together on social media, featuring in each other’s posts on a frequent basis. Hailey has recently posted a few clicks of her vacation with Justin, which shows them having a fun time at the beach. She has also shared a picture that shows a few pleasant views from their trip, describing her time with the singer with just a single word in the caption.

Hailey Bieber shares a peek into her vacation with Justin

The marriage of Justin Bieber with Hailey has been a subject of high speculation in the entertainment world. The couple does not shy away from displaying affection for each other in public and keep their fans regularly posted on what they are up to. One of the pictures shared by Hailey has captured Justin enjoying a nap at the beach, lying on his stomach and resting his head on his arms. The second picture shows a view of the beach covered by coconut trees, while the last click has captured a candid moment of the singer facing the sea.

Hailey simply called her vacation time with Justin “dreamy” in the caption. The model has also shared a number of pictures from her vacation in the last few days. One of the photos shows her lying on the floaters at the pool, getting a tan in a stylish bikini. While the other pictures have captured her taking a dip into the sea, enjoying her painting sessions with her friend and other memorable moments. She wrote in her caption, “Let the summer friendventures begin”.

Hailey Bieber has made a strong mark in the modelling industry over the last few years after having begun her career back in 2014. She has also been regularly posting content on her YouTube channel, which has garnered over a million subscribers as of now. In addition to that, she has appeared in a handful of TV shows and music videos as well. Some of the popular ones include Saturday Night Live, Drop the Mic and more.

IMAGE: HAILEY BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

