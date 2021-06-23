Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber Lock Lips In This Mushy Photo From Dinner Outing In Paris

Peaches hit-maker Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber have jetted off for a romantic vacation in Paris. The elite couple has created a massive buzz for their stunning LA fashion choices in the streets of Paris. Their highly unlikely meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the President Elysee Palace office, became the major talk of the town. Now, On Tuesday night the couple went on a romantic date together and their mushy picture from their dinner outing has taken social media by storm.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s date night

Supermodel Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram story to share a mushy picture with her husband Justin Bieber. During their dinner date, the celebrity couple was clicked together as they shared a romantic moment together. The monochrome picture sees Justin planting a warm kiss on Hailey’s lips as they bundle up together in joy. Here’s taking a quick look at the photograph shared by Hailey Bieber.

Recently, even Justin Bieber, took to his social media space to share a goofy picture of him alongside his wife Hailey. In the picture, the duo can be seen surprising the fashion police in similar casual attire. While Hailey went for a monochromatic look in a lavender knit top and matching miniskirt, Justin kept his look subdued in his Kith hoodie, Khaki pants, and Nike Dunks. The photograph features the couple donning sunglasses and statement jewellery to accessorise their look. Hailey and Justin also make a goofy pose taking their tongue out as the camera captures them. Check out the photograph posted by Justin Bieber below:

The Yummy hit-maker also took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his and Hailey’s recent visit to the French President’s Elysee Palace office. In the photograph posted by the Grammy-winning singer, they can be seen standing next to the French President and his wife. For the meeting, the Peaches singer wore a grey suit that was paired with a white shirt featuring the top button popped. He opted for a blue-trimmed Nike sneaker and a stack of jewellery to complete his look. On the other hand, Hailey Bieber rocked in strappy heals with a nude halter wrap dress with her hair pulled neatly in a tight low bun.

