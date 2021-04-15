Hailey Bieber And Justin Get Cosy At Party; Fans Go Gaga Over The Photo

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey celebrated two years of their marriage in September 2020. Hailey Bieber often shares photos of her husband on her Instagram. After posting a recent black and white photo of Justin, Hailey has now shared a photo of herself with her husband at a party. Let's take a look

Hailey Bieber's Instagram photo

Hailey Bieber's latest photo on Instagram is a major dose of cosy. The photo is of Hailey and Justin at a party. With drinks in hands and a snug embrace, the couple is getting cosy with each other. The photo shows the couple in the middle of a slow dance. Hailey is dressed in a brown jacket, with her blonde hair left open. Justin is dressed in a faded blue denim jacket and a reverse baseball cap. Hailey is holding a glass of drink in one hand and the other hand is wrapped around Justin who is holding his wife snugly in his arms.

The photo is clicked by Rory Kramer, who also clicked photos for Justin Bieber's latest music album Justice. The photo has received love in the form of red heart emojis and heart eyed emojis. Although the comments on the post are limited, the couple has received adoration from the fans. Some even commented 'Mood', 'He's such a baby'.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey got engaged in 2018, and eventually got married in the same year. A year later, in 2019, they hosted a grand wedding ceremony for their friends and family. Justin recently opened up about his marriage with Hailey in an interview with People and expressed that it was difficult in the first year because there was a 'lack of trust' and a lot of 'going back to the trauma'. He further added that he feels that marriage with Hailey is a 'calling' for him. He is happy with his marraige, his wife and he is grateful. The couple also revealed to Today that they are waiting to have kids. Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is a popular fashion model for various luxury brands. She is also a trained ballet dancer, but had to end that career after a foot injury.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.