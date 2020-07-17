Hailey Bieber Apologises To Former Hostess, Says Her Behaviour Was Unintentional

Hailey Bieber recently made the headlines after she apologised to a Manhattan-based ‘fancy’ restaurant hostess. This incident took place after the hostess accused Justin Beiber’s wife of “not nice” behaviour. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Hailey Bieber apologises for her behaviour

Recently, Julia Carolan, who is a renowned hostess of the service industry, and has worked at a Manhattan-based “fancy restaurant”, gave a review and rating to Hailey Bieber, based on the multiple interactions. Carolan is known for making videos on TikTok, a social networking platform that is currently banned in India, and reviewing celebrities that she has encountered while working at the restaurant.

The hostess recently made a video, where she talked about Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, and said that on the basis of multiple interactions, she can say that Mrs Bieber was not nice towards her. She stated that this may become controversial, and added that she has met Bieber “a handful of times” and every time the star was “not nice.”

Carolan also stated that she “really wants to like her” but decided to give her a rating of 3.5 out of 10. Mrs Bieber commented on this video, apologising and stating that it was never her intention to do so. She wrote that she has just come across this video and wants to apologise for the time she has given the hostess “bad vibes or a bad attitude”, and that it was unintentional.

Carolan has met several celebrities to date and has also reviewed a lot of them. She has reportedly met Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella Hadid. Carolan has also met the Kardashians and Jenners and is not very fond of them. She gave a very low rating to Kylie Jenner, but fans felt that it was uncalled for, on the basis of the fact that it was based on the tip Carolan received from the businesswoman.

She wrote that she is giving Kylie Jenner a rating of 2 out of 10 and continued saying that Kylie Jenner was fine, but she tipped her over ₹1500 on a bill of ₹37,612. She has also given a very low rating to Kendall Jenner. The hostess has a huge following on the social media platform.

