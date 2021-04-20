Hailey Bieber 'catches' Husband Justin Singing All By Himself, Watch Videos

Justin and Hailey Bieber are considered as one of the most popular couples in the music and entertainment industry. Both of them are quite upfront about their relationship and frequently feature in each other’s social media posts. Hailey Bieber, who is known to be an active celebrity on Instagram just like her husband, has recently posted a video on her Instagram story which has captured a candid moment of the pop star singing by himself. Hailey described the candid video with just a single word, given that Justin visibly didn’t realise he was being filmed.

When Hailey Bieber “caught” Justin in a candid moment

While many loyal fans may have seen Justin Bieber perform in his songs and concerts, his wife Hailey has shared a rare video which shows him singing by himself, with no other audience but herself. The pop star visibly does not realise that Hailey is present and recording him sing. Dressed in a casual outfit, Justin is seen wearing a pair of shades which likely preventing him from noticing Hailey’s presence. She simply mentioned over the short video that she had “caught” him in the moment.

Hailey has posted a number of pictures of their moments together on her Instagram handle, which have all received a strong response from his loyal fans. However, this is one of the few videos that are available on Hailey Bieber’s Instagram which shows her husband singing in his own company. Just a few days ago, Hailey had posted a picture of another candid moment, where the couple is see enjoying each other’s company at a party. She wrote a simple message in the caption that reads, “pretty much”.

Justin and Hailer Bieber had gotten married to each other back in 2018 after having a whirlwind romance. Their relationship has been highly speculated in the entertainment industry ever since it had begun. Justin had gained massive popularity since a young age and is regarded as one of the top pop stars in the business. Hailey, on the other hand, has had a long career as a model and has also appeared in several TV shows.