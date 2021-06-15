Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Of Her 'gals Weekend' With A Series Of Pictures

Hailey Bieber took to her official Instagram handle on June 15 and posted a series of pictures giving us a glimpse of her little getaway. In the first picture, Hailey is seen lying down on a boat and a bottle of alcohol from Kendal Jenner's brand is kept near her. She is seen donning a floral bikini in the picture.

In the second shot, she is spotted posing while sitting at a brunch table in a casual maxi dress while in the third click, she is seen enjoying a shower at a scenic location. She is seen donning a tropical printed bikini. Hailey Bieber's Instagram post also has a picture of her enjoying a drink at a scenic pool with a background of a beach. She is seen donning a black polka dot dress with gold accessories. Hailey Bieber captioned the post as, "gals weekend" as she was out enjoying with Kendal Jenner, Lauren Perez, and Hanna Logann. She also posted an Instagram story where she was seen enjoying some pool time with her friends.

The comment section of Hailey Bieber's photos was filled with compliments. Fans in a huge number appreciated her for her 'cute face'. Several users also mentioned that it looks like she had a great weekend.

Hailey Bieber having a gala time with friends

Earlier, Kendal Jenner took to her Instagram to post a video with Hailey and her other friends. In the video, Kendall Jenner is seen recording videos while others are seen dancing next to her. Kendall Jenner is wearing a black and white two-piece set and Hailey Baldwin is in a similar all-black piece. In the first video, all the girls lean in to the front camera of Kendall’s phone and get goofy for the camera as they start recording. Hailey Baldwin is also spotted twirling for the camera. They are seen grooving on the beats of Cardi B songs.

Hailey Bieber talks about her relationship with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber give major couple goals with their pictures on Instagram. In a recent interaction, Hailey talked about how faith played a big game in her relationship. In the A Conversation With episode, Hailey Bieber and Yvonne Orji talked about several interesting instances of their lives and their relationship with God. Speaking about the same, Hailey Bieber stated that her relationship with God is all about love and acceptance while Yvonne Orji spoke about her latest book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams. Hailey also shared how people asked her all the time what was the biggest thing in their relationship as she and Justin look happy together. She then confessed that it was their faith and what they believed in. She said that if they hadn’t had that, they might not have been together.

