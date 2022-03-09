On the occasion of International Women's Day, many of the prominent stars from Hollywood took to social media and extended their endearing wishes to women all around the world. While Jennifer Lopez expressed her gratefulness to the talented, incredible and amazing women around her for being an inspiration, Jennifer Aniston was thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who were heroically fighting for their country and people.

On the other hand, even Priyanka Chopra honoured women around the world by sharing stories of 'incredible women' on International Women's Day 2022. She further thanked them all for their tireless dedication. Take a look at some of the inspiring and powerful notes dropped in by global movie stars.

Jennifer Aniston's tribute to women of Ukraine

Jennifer Aniston took to her official Instagram handle and gave tribute to all the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who were heroically fighting for their country and people as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists. She further lauded the courage of these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries and added that they were incredible and the entire world was backing them. In the end, she shared some links to the resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations.

Hailey Bieber also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with her female pals and expressed her thankfulness for the inspiring women in her life. The picture depicted how Hailey Bieber was posing with them quirkily for a mirror selfie. Have a look-

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez posted a series of beautiful memories of her with the women in her life and mentioned how she was inspired by so many talented, incredible and amazing women. She further hailed that every day was women's day while exclaiming how we honour and celebrate them. The caption read, "Each and every day I am inspired by so many talented, incredible and amazing women. We truly make the world go ‘round. From my inspirations in life to my beautiful family and friends … today and every day is your day... we celebrate and honour you" (sic)

Singer Camila Cabello shared her video on her Instagram stories section in which she was seen posing for the camera while making cute and quirky faces. She also added a note on International Women's day by referring to it as the best day ever. Here's what she posted-

Image: AP