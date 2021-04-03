Hailey Bieber Kickstarts Weekend With Wine; Sets Up 'a Whole Mood' For Her Fans

Hailey Bieber, one of the popular American artists, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and recently gave a sneak peek to her fans about her weekend plans. She added a series of photos of her showcasing her classy looks and depicting how she had begun enjoying her weekend already.

Hailey Bieber gives weekend vibes

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these stunning photos of herself in which she can be seen dazzling in a ravishing black look paired with an elegant piece of a gold necklace. In the first photo, she can be seen capturing a mirror selfie and holding a glass of red wine in her hand. In the next one, she clicked a photo while taking a sip of wine from the glass while in the following one, she managed to capture her reaction while enjoying the wine. She stated in the caption that this is how she was enjoying her weekend. Her photos also gave a glimpse of the luxurious interiors of her house with wooden flooring and all the furniture in soothing white and off-white shades.

Many of her fans as well as other popular celebrity artists took to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post and filled her comment section with love. Many of the celebrities namely Allison Kaye, Mary Phillips, Katie Jane Hughes, Jen Atkin and several others dropped in adorable compliments for Hailey, stating that she looked “pretty” and even added fire symbols to show how she looked stunning in her photos. Some of them also hailed on how she was killing them with her stunning looks and addressed her as gorgeous. Many others even wished if they could look like Hailey Bieber just for 5 minutes while others stated that she was “killing it” with her looks. Some of the fans also stated that she looked “stunning” and created “a whole mood” for the weekend through her charming looks. Rest all others kept dropping in heart symbols to express their love for her and show how lovable she looked in her weekend look. Take a look at Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post and see how the fans and her celebrity peers reacted to her weekend vibes.

Image Source- Hailey Bieber's Instagram

