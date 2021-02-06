Hailey Bieber Looks Heavenly In Her New Photoshoot

American celebrity, Hailey Bieber is a highly successful model and socialite. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share some updates about her work and personal life, which her fans and followers particularly wait for. Hailey has modelled for numerous remarkable and designer brands in the past and her fans have been fortunate enough to witness her work. Recently, she shared a bunch of awe-striking images from one of her latest photoshoots and her fans and followers are going gaga ever since.

Hailey Bieber's photos from Ivy Park photoshoot

On February 6, 2021, the model took to her Instagram to share a set of four photos from a recent photoshoot she modelled for a collaboration with BeyonceÌ's Ivy Park and Adidas. Hailey looked ethereal as she posed in two different sets of outfits in the photos. The model first rocked an attractive brown co-ord set which included a bralette, a skirt, a jacket, and a hat. She completed the look with white high top shoes and matching socks.

In the other set, Hailey was seen rocking a pair of barbie pink bicycle shorts with a matching full-sleeve crop top and a beanie. She tied the looked together with a pair of Adidas sneakers and matching white socks as she posed on a pink jeep and in its white furry interiors. Hailey was seen looking drop-dead-gorgeous in more photos that were shared on the official Instagram page of BeyonceÌ's clothing brand Ivy Park.

Hailey's Fans React

Hailey Bieber's Instagram followers were extremely appreciative of the model's exceptional work with the brand. They complimented her endlessly while Hailey's friends gushed about her in the comments section very proudly. While some of Hailey Bieber's fans sent in heart and fire emojis, others expressed their pride in her for her ever-increasing professional successes.

Hailey Bieber's Friends Express Pride

Hailey's close friend and a famous American singer and model, Justin Skye enthusiastically wrote 'yes please' in all-caps in the comment section. Similarly, other admirers such as Madison Beer's mother, Tracie Beer, commented fire emojis on the post. Other exceptionally popular celebrities and friends who rushed to praise their beloved friend's work included KhloeÌ Kardashian, Addison Rae, Lele Pons and many more.

