Hailey Bieber Opens About Why She Quit Twitter And How She Dealt With Anxiety

Hailey Bieber recently opened about anxiety and internet trolling in a conversation with psychiatrist Dr Jessica Clemons. In the conversation, she also revealed that she quit Twitter and that she hardly uses her Instagram. Read here to know more about what Hailey had to say about internet trolling and quitting Twitter.

Hailey Bieber on quitting Twitter

In a conversation with Dr Jessica Clemons, the model revealed that she was being constantly being compared. At one point, Hailey Bieber's Twitter was filled with trolls that gave her anxiety and led to her quitting the microblogging site. Talking about the trolling on Twitter, Hailey said that she didn't have a Twitter account anymore because she felt it was a very toxic environment on the site. She continued that even the thought of opening the app gave her such bad anxiety that felt like she was going to throw up, prompting her to get rid of the account.

The model revealed that her husband Justin Bieber helped her to cope with her anxiety. Speaking about how Justin helped her, the model said that she really gives Justin credit because he was facing these trolls long before she was and that too on a massive level. The model also revealed that she limited her time on Instagram as well. The model added that another thing that she did, which she thinks was really helpful, was that she turned off the comments on her Instagram except for people whom she followed. She also added that now when she looked at her comments, she knows it’s only going to be people who she knows are going to be positive, encouraging and uplifting.

Hailey Bieber's Instagram featured a snippet of her conversation. While sharing the video the model wrote, "This conversation is one that means a lot to me and one I think is very important. Thank you Dr Jess for having this deeply meaningful conversation with me" in her captions.

Friends and family react to Hailey Bieber's Instagram post

Hailey Bieber's aunt Hilaria Baldwin showed her support and left a comment saying that she loved her. Public speaker and life coach Jay Shetty also left a comment on her post. Model Olivia Culpo also left heart emoticons on Hailey's post.

Source: Hailey Bieber's Instagram

