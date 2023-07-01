Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Being Pitted Against Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been making headlines for their alleged feud involving Hailey’s husband and Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. Last year, the two met and shared an image together, revealing that they have no issues between them. Now, the Rhode skin founder has addressed the topic yet again.

2 things you need to know

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber on-off for eight years and finally broke up in March 2018.

The Yummy singer got married to Hailey in September of the same year.

“It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man”

Hailey recently guested on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang. When asked about her rumoured feud with Selena, the fashion model replied, "The old narrative of two women being pitted against each other because of a guy? It's awful. I hate it."

(Selena Gomez dated Hailey Bieber's husband Justin Bieber on-and-off for 8 years | Image: Instagram)

She further stated that she hated it since the beginning. "I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem." She said it's disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. "It's the world we live in unfortunately,” said Hailey.

Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez's rumoured feud

Hailey has been involved in this rumoured feud with the Bad Liar singer since the start of the year. Several references involving the likes of Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner created the drama in which Hailey was subjected to online trolling. Things went far enough for Selena to step in and ask her fans to treat everybody with kindness. Hailey later took to her socials to appreciate Selena for the gesture stating they were in touch and discussing how to move past the "ongoing narrative" between the two.

(File photo of Hailey Bieber, Justin and Selena Gomez | Image: Instagram)

On the work front, Hailey Bieber recently celebrated one year of her skincare brand Rhode Skincare. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of the third season of her show Only Murders In The Building. The singer also hinted at her upcoming music album with photos from the studio.