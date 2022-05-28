American socialite Hailey Bieber paid a moving tribute to her grandmother and Alec Baldwin's mother Carol Baldwin after she breathed her last on Thursday, 26 May at the age of 92. On Thursday, Alec Baldwin shared the news of his beloved mother Carol M. Baldwin's demise in her hometown of Syracuse, New York.

The news of her death came as a big shock for her friends and family members. Carol Baldwin's granddaughter Hailey Bieber recently took to her social media handle and shared an unseen throwback picture to pay homage to the departed soul.

Hailey Bieber pays emotional tribute to her grandmother

On Saturday, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of her grandmother Carol Baldwin from her young days. In the pic, Carol was seen gazing sideways. Sharing the picture, Bieber penned an emotional note for her late grandmother. She wrote, "Yesterday at 5:52 pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth. Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you. 🤍"

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to pay tributes to Carol Baldwin and expressed sympathies to the bereaved family. One of the users wrote "Oh Hailey, I am so sorry for the loss of your grandmother. Sending my condolences and praying for your comfort." another wrote "She was such a strong lady. May her soul rest in peace 🤍🕊" American media personality Kris Jenner also dropped a comment on the post. She wrote "Awww I’m so sorry Hails!!!! What a beauty 💔❤️🙏"

For the unversed, Carol Baldwin was the mother of Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin, and his five siblings Alec Baldwin, William Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, Elizabeth Keuchler, and Jane Sasso.

Hailey Bieber shuts down trolls commenting on her relationship with Justin Bieber

Earlier Hailey took to her social media and shared a video of herself in which she was seen addressing the trolls who were claiming that there was trouble between her and Justin Bieber. While asking everyone to leave her alone, she stated-

"For you guys in my comments every single time I post. Leave me alone, at this point. I’m minding my business – I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request – leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

