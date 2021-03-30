Hailey Bieber Promotes Hubby Justin's Latest Single By Getting Matching 'peach' Tattoo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber do not fail to showcase their love for each other on social media. American model Hailey Bieber recently paid tribute to her husband Justin Bieber by getting a 'Peach' tattoo on her arm. Hailey recently took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of her brand new tattoo for Justin Bieber's latest single, Peaches.

See Hailey Bieber's tattoo

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is promoting his latest single through her social media. The model also shared several posts and stories of people creating content on the song. Hailey shared an Instagram story of her tattoo and tagged Doctor Woo in the image. Doctor Woo is a tattoo artist who earlier gave Justin Bieber his 'peaches' tattoo.

See Justin Bieber's tattoo

Justin Bieber recently got a tattoo of a 'peach' after his new single's release on March 19, 2021. The Canadian singer took to his Instagram to share glimpses of the tattoo by Doctor Woo. He got the tattoo on his neck.

Fans who have always loved Justin Bieber's arm tattoos are now drooling over the new neck-one. Several celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson, Pattie Mallette, Harv, Sean Wotherspoon, and John Shahidi, commented on the post. The singer's fans could not keep calm and rushed to the comment section of the post. They showered their love for Justin and complimented the singer for his new neck-tattoo.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest single

Justin Bieber dropped his latest single Peaches from his new album Justice on March 19, 2021. The song also features Daniel Ceaser and Giveon. The music video of the song has crossed 49 million views on YouTube. Justice is Bieber's sixth studio album. The other songs in the album are Deserve You, Die For You, As I Am, Love You Different, 2 Much, MLK Interlude, and Lonely.

Read Hailey Bieber trivia

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model and media personality. She has been featured in several major ads for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Guess. She tied the knot with famous singer Justin Bieber in 2018 at a New York City Courthouse.

Promo Image Source: Hailey Bieber's Instagram

