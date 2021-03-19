Hailey Bieber Puts Her Creative Skills To Test By Creating A Runaway 'lewk' From Tin Foil

Hailey Bieber, who is currently basking in the success of her newly-launched YouTube channel, released yet another video yesterday with her stylist and guest, Maeve Reilly. For their latest video, the model-stylist duo took a 'Style Challenge', wherein they had to create a red carpet-worthy outfit out of tin foil as the primary material. Soon after the video surfaced online, it was quick to catch netizens' attention and rake over a whopping 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Hailey Bieber's YouTube 'Style Challenge' is all things fun

After launching her YouTube channel on March 12, 2021, by releasing a video of her skincare routine, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has already dropped four videos in almost a week. Post collaboration with her supermodel pal Kendal Jenner for her first-ever "Who's in my bathroom?" episode, Hailey now joined hands with her stylist Maeve Reilly for a DIY "Style Challenge" video on her YouTube channel.

Hailey kicked off the challenge by jokingly saying, "This is the Haus of HB today," as the 24-year-old explained to the audience what was about to go down. She also mentioned that the loser of the challenge will have to post a picture of their losing "lewk" while the winner would simply get the boasting rights. Both the contestants were provided with 30 minutes to round off their looks for the DIY challenge. For the challenge, while Maeve opted for a more decorated ensemble by using her styling kit to her advantage, Hailey went for a simple mini skirt and crop top look with a tin foil choker piece.

The final moments of the video gave fans quite a nail-biting experience as Maeve and Hailey's ensembles finally came together. Although the American model had her look ready before time, her stylist had to make changes to her outfit at the last minute with only 6 minutes to spare. However, with the sound of the alarm, the duo revealed their outfits to each other by making sure they didn't rip the foil off their body. With the look reveal, the votes from their team quickly poured in and Hailey was announced the winner of the challenge by two more votes.

Watch Hailey Bieber's video ft. Maeve Reilly on YouTube below: