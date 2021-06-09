Hailey Bieber Receives Friends Reunion Goodies; Quips 'OMG' As She Shares Glimpse

Hailey Bieber, who is a huge Friends fan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the Friends Reunion goodies she received. The model shared short videos of the goodies box and the items inside while expressing her excitement by writing “OMG” over it. Hailey Bieber received the hamper as a gift for featuring in the Friends Reunion episode alongside her singer husband Justin Bieber. The duo was seen on the episode alongside the show’s cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were among the slew of stars from Lady Gaga to David Beckham, who featured as guests in the show. The couple joined the 105-minute special, hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max. Hailey Bieber's Instagram was buzzing last week as she shared multiple pictures with her husband and Friends cast from the sets of the reunion. The model’s fans were excited to see her on the show along with the cast of the hit sitcom.

Directed by Ben Winston, the 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in their respective characters after a gap of 17 years. Among other cast members who made an appearance were Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther). A host of celebrities such as BTS, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harrington and David Beckham, among many others, made cameo appearances.

The special episode of the NBC sitcom is available on the streaming platform of HBO Max, which is currently exclusive to the US. However, it is available on various streaming platforms for the audience outside the United States. Note, for the Indian audience, the episode is available on ZEE5's subscribers.

Hailey Bieber has appeared in a variety of TV shows and has also hosted a couple of award ceremonies such as Saturday Night Live, Secrets of New York Fashion Week, Drop The Mic, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards and Livin It: Unusual Suspects. She also made significant appearances in some of the popular music videos with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled and others in songs namely Stuck With U, Popstar, On My Mind, Love to Love You Baby etc.

