American model Hailey Bieber recently suffered "stroke-like symptoms" and was soon hospitalised. As per a report by TMZ, Hailey Bieber was taken to a Palm Springs hospital after suffering a medical emergency that impacted her movement. While Hailey Bieber's fans were worried about her health, the model recently shared a health update on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, who is married to Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber, shared a health update with her fans. The 25-year-old penned a long note addressing her medical emergency and revealed she suffered "stroke-like symptoms" while having breakfast with her husband. She was soon taken to the hospital and found out she had suffered a blood clot in her brain. The clot caused a lack of oxygen, which her body had passed now. She also mentioned she completely recovered from the condition within a few hours. Hailey also thanked her fans for their love and concern.

Hailey Bieber shares her health update

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love." -Hailey

As per TMZ, Hailey Bieber was last seen at Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour in California. Earlier, it was being reported that Hailey's condition was a cause of COVID-19 and its adverse effects which are often seen in the elderly. However, Hailey Bieber did not mention the same in her health update.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 after years of an on and off the relationship. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony which came out as a surprise for their fans.

