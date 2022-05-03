Hailey Bieber Reveals She Is 'okay & Healthy' At Met Gala 2022; Dazzles In White Gown

Haily Baldwin Bieber recently made it to her first red carpet ever since she opened up about her mini-stroke and a heart procedure that she underwent in March this year. The American model walked down the red carpet of the event without her singer husband Justin Bieber and also opened up about the reason behind speaking about her mini-stroke incident before her fans. She also ensured that she is "okay" and "healthy" now.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber arrived on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 in a halter-neck slip gown and a feathered duster designed by Saint Laurent. She also wore a black pantyhose and a pair of strappy peep-toes stilettos and completed her look by tying her hair in a bun. She also revealed she was channelling supermodel Jerry Hall as per the theme of the event - Gilded Glamour.

On the red carpet, Hailey Bieber interacted with Venessa Hudgens, who was hosting Vogue live stream for the event. During the chat, Hailey Bieber was asked about her health, to which she replied that it was a little bit hard for her to talk about her mini-stroke. Hailey Biber said, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation... I just wanted to share my story." She further assured that she is healthy now and said, "I'm just happy that I'm okay and I'm healthy."

What happened to Hailey Bieber?

Earlier this year, Hailey Biber suffered some health complications, owing to which, she was immediately hospitalised. While the model was out of danger soon and also addressed her fans via Instagram stories, she recently revealed what she suffered was a mini-stroke. Taking to her social media handles, Hailey Baldwin Bieber explained the "scary incident" that took place on March 10. She revealed she felt a weird sensation that travelled from her shoulder to her fingertips while having breakfast with Justin Bieber. She said, "It was like my tongue and my mouth could not form sentences," noting that her face only had drooped for approximately 30 seconds.

She further revealed that she suffered a blood clot in her brain, known as TIA, which is like a mini-stroke. "It feels like having a stroke, except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly, and then I didn’t have any more issues," she added. Following the same, she also went through a medical procedure which went well.

