Hailey Bieber Reveals Suffering From A Skin Condition, Sheds Light On What Triggers It

Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Bieber has opened up about her skin problems and shared her struggle with a skin condition on social media. Since Hailey likes to be 'as transparent as possible' about her skin, she revealed suffering from perioral dermatitis, which causes red bumps and rashes on her face. The day before yesterday, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie highlighting an area on her cheek which was affected by perioral dermatitis.

Hailey Bieber has had perioral dermatitis 'for a few years now'

On December 7, 2020, Hailey Bieber revealed suffering from a skin condition called 'perioral dermatitis' and spoke about suffering from the condition for a few years. Taking to her Instagram Story to post a selfie of her right cheek which highlighted the area affected by the skin condition, she shed some light on what triggers perioral dermatitis. Sharing a selfie from day 3 of suffering from the skin problem, the American model wrote, "this is day 3 so its calmed down a lot".

Starting off by writing, "Since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin", Hailey added, "I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now". The beloved wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber continued, "It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes".

Furthermore, she also shared her personal observation of what triggers perioral dermatitis and wrote, "Some things that I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF".

In her next IG story, Hailey shared some treatment options with fans and wrote, "That's why for my skin personally I go for super gentle anti-inflammatory products that will help soothe my skin and won't trigger a dermatitis breakout!". She concluded writing, "It also took me getting the proper diagnosis from a dermatologist after stubbornly trying to treat it myself. Sometimes it gets so irritated only a prescription cream will calm it down. Self-diagnosing is a no-no".

Check out Hailey Bieber's photos shared on Instagram Stories below:

