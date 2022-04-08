Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Gave Up On Runway Modelling: 'Had A Really Bad Experience'

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, who is known for exuberating oomph on the runway with her modelling skills, recently made a strong revelation. The model who is married to singer Justin Bieber recently revealed that she has stepped away from runway modelling after having a "really bad experience" with a "very important" casting director.

The 25-year-old star has had a history of walking the ramp for famous brands in the fashion world including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Off-White among many others. The model got candid about her experience as she stuns on the May cover of Allure magazine.

Hailey Bieber reveals reasons behind stepping back from runway modelling

While talking about her decision to step back from runway modelling, Hailey told the magazine that she had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important. She revealed that the casting director said something to her agent that just shook Hailey’s confidence when it came to the runway.

Now, post that incident, things have changed for her as she does not want to feel bad about herself in this space because she feels really good about the other work that she does now. Hailey has been recently making the headlines lately after several rumours about her pregnancy started surfacing on social media.

She had even recently addressed a few after she walked the Grammys red carpet with husband Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber arrived at the award show in an extremely oversized suit and a hot pink, eye-catching beanie cap. He completed his look by putting on a pair of crocs and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Haily Bieber was stunned in a gorgeous off-white strapless flowing gown by Saint Laurent. The model accessorised her look with a layered necklace and tied her hair in a simple braid.

Further, in the interview with Allure, Hailey weighed in on finding a balance between her modelling career and life as an entrepreneur, as she recently launched her skincare line Rhode, inspired by her mother and grandmother.

She opined that every time she remembered her mother as a child her bath, drenching her head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration while focused on looking after keeping her skin healthy. Hailey admitted that the skincare regime eventually started off with her grandmother who taught her mother and Hailey’s mother taught her the same while inspiring her.





IMAGE: Instagram/haileybieber