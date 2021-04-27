Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Had To 'remove' Herself From Social Media

Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she is not an avid social media user. Despite having an Instagram account with over 34 million followers, the model restrains herself from using it. She has applied various social media rules and has limited her exposure. In a recent interview, Hailey talked about how she has to "remove" herself from social media after being compared to others. Read further to know more.

Hailey Bieber talks about her social media usage

While talking to Harper's Bazaar, the model highlighted her experience on social media and how she felt that she was compared to others. She said that when it comes to social media, she has definitely gone through comparison. She added that after getting compared to others she felt like she has to have a particular type of body to feel good. She talked about how it is a "dark hole" that one has to go down and that it happens quickly and easily. She further talked about how on social media you click on one thing and then another and then you end up in a "rabbit hole" and then you put yourself down.

She continued that the people on social media show their best side and hide the other side and that one only sees a very small portion of what the other person is allowing one to see. She added that she is just 24 years old and has to figure out herself as a woman and as a wife. She also revealed that she doesn't use Instagram throughout the week and if anything is to be posted, she has somebody to do it on her behalf.

About Hailey Bieber's marriage to Justin Bieber

Even though the model did not take names, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's fans have been comparing her to the latter. This comes after Justin Bieber's split with Selena in the year 2015 and shortly after the split up, Hailey started dating him. The couple got married in 2018 and since then their fans have been calling out Hailey on social media. The comparison went on for such a long time that Justin Bieber had to go live on his Instagram to ask the fans to not do it. The fans have been leaving comments under Hailey Bieber's Instagram about how Selena is better, which is why the model has limited her comment section.

Promo Image Source: Hailey Bieber's Instagram