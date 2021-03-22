Hailey Bieber Says She Regrets Getting A Handgun Tattoo; Reveals The Reason

American model Hailey Bieber reportedly has more than 20 tattoos inked on herself. Now, in a recent interview, the model candidly spoke about a specific body ink that she regrets getting. Hailey has a small handgun tattooed on her long finger and the media personality now wishes that she had never gotten it done.

During the interaction with ELLE, Hailey explained that she was 18 years old at the time and thought it looked "cool". However, now as a 24-year-old human, she reflects back and thinks that she would never do it again. The socialite now firmly believes that guns resemble violence. Later in the same interaction, the model also spoke about her tattoo that represents her marriage to Justin Bieber. The tattoo of the letter J is usually hidden by her wedding ring. Hailey told the magazine that the original J wore off because of the ring and that she had gotten it redone.

Unlike her gun tattoo, Hailey Bieber has no regrets for the letter J. Talking about getting married when she was merely 21, Hailey said that both Justin and she have seen a lot in their age. According to her, the duo has lived enough life to know that’s what the couple wanted when they decided to get hitched. She further said that they were friends first for a long time before things between the two turned romantic. The couple always knew that they were aligned about what they wanted in future. Hailey unveiled that the duo had spoken about wanting to be married young, having a family and building a life way before they figured the couple were destined to do with each other.

Meanwhile, wife Hailey in the recent past, took to Instagram, to share a sweet birthday post on husband Justin’s 27th birthday. She wrote, “Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side”. The model shared a slew of stunning photographs of the duo together with the heart-warming note. Check it out below: