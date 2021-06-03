Hailey Bieber Says She'll Never Pose For Nude Photoshoots, Reveals The Reason Behind It

Hailey Bieber has become one of the most popular models in the United States over the years. While she is among some of the experienced personalities in modelling, Hailey has confessed some of her reservations with regards to her work. She has revealed that she does not feel comfortable in doing any photoshoots where she may have to go nude. She elaborated on the reasons behind her boundaries in her field, while also adding a word of praise for any women who have done nude photoshoots.

Hailey Bieber not open to doing nude photoshoots

A number of major models and even film celebrities have gone naked in front of the camera, which can prove to be a daunting task for any professional. Hailey in her chat with a YouTube series titled A Conversation With has revealed that she has set certain boundaries for herself about doing nude photoshoots. She said that she does not intend to do so any time in the future, as she is not comfortable with it. However, she also made sure to add that she appreciates every woman who has done that, given how challenging it can be for anyone.

Hailey also added that a part of the reason why she does not feel comfortable doing so is her faith in Christianity. She said that she has received criticism in the past by ardent believers for choosing a career in modelling. According to her, each person has his or her own relationship with their faith that is unique in nature and that her relationship with God is about “love and acceptance”.

On the personal front, she is the niece of popular Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Her relationship with pop star Justin Bieber has been highly discussed in the entertainment industry, especially after the couple got married in 2018. She has also starred in a handful of known TV shows such as Drop the Mic, Saturday Night Live and has also featured in Justin’s music videos Stuck with U and PopStar.

IMAGE: HAILEY BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

