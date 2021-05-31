Hailey Bieber Shares BTS Pictures With 'FRIENDS' Cast, Says 'not Over This. Never Will Be'

The FRIENDS reunion episode aired on May 27 and fans of the show have been overjoyed since they saw all the six cast members on screen together once again. Justin Bieber was also one of the guest stars on the special episode, and he wasn’t alone as the singer’s wife Hailey Bieber joined him on the sets. The latter has recently shared a bunch of pictures from behind the scenes and they are adorable, take a look.

Hailey Bieber shares pics with the FRIENDS cast says “Not over this. Never will be”

The model took to her Instagram on May 30, 2021, and shared a series of pictures with the ensemble cast of the much-loved sitcom on her stories. The first picture she shared was of herself and Justin, as they cuddled up on the iconic orange couch at Central Perk. On top of this, she added the text, “We’ll be there for you” in accordance with the theme song of the show.

The next picture she shared included all the cast members except Mathew Perry. Hailey captioned it and wrote, “not.over.this.; never. will. b.”. The last picture she shared was of the couple with actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, which she captioned with a series of purple heart emojis.

Justin Bieber chose to be dressed like David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller from one of the Halloween episodes of the sitcom. In the reunion special, the actor was seen walking the ramp in the "spudnik" potato costume. His look got fans delighted and they welcomed him with loud applause, while Schwimmer was evidently elated too.

More about the FRIENDS reunion special

The episode aired on Thursday, May 27, 2021, across the globe, which is also the day when the show aired weekly during its 10 season run. The special episode saw all the six actors including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Actor Tom Selleck and Maggie Wheeler who played Richard and Janice, respectively were also a part of the episode, alongside David Beckam, K-Pop boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and others.

