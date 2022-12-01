Hailey Bieber Shares 'painful' Experience Of Having An Ovarian Cyst The 'size Of An Apple'

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her health struggles on social media, stating that she has an ovarian cyst 'the size of an apple'. Shutting down pregnancy rumours, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story with her top lifted and revealing her stomach to clarify that the bloating was "not a baby." While Hailey didn't delve into the details of her cyst, she stated that it makes her 'nauseous, bloated and crampy'.

Hailey Bieber reveals having an ovarian cyst the 'size of an apple'

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hailey wrote, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Clarifying that the bloating isn't because she's pregnant, Hailey added, "It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

What is an ovarian cyst?

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are "sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface." While most cysts go away without treatment in a couple of months, some can "become twisted or burst open (rupture)", leading to serious symptoms.

Hailey hospitalised for a mini-stroke called the transient ischemic attack

Earlier, the model, who has been vocal about her health battles, was also hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke called transient ischemic attack (or TIA).

Hailey had a mini-stroke and underwent a heart procedure in March this year. In an earlier appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed having a small blood clot that went to her brain via a hole in her heart. "I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it's actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever," she mentioned.

Hailey first spoke about the "scary" stroke incident in a video shared on Instagram. The model said she had a weird sensation that travelled from her shoulder to her fingertips while having breakfast with Justin Bieber. "It was like my tongue and my mouth could not form sentences," she said while mentioning that her face also drooped for half a minute.

The model further shared that during her tests it was found that the blood clot was due to a combination of a lot of things that had occurred in the past including consumption of birth control pills, her COVID-19 diagnosis as well as exertion.

