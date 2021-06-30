Hailey Bieber Spends A 'beautiful Week' With Husband Justin Bieber; Shares A Photo Dump!

It has been a week filled with delectable delicacies and scenic beaches for American model Hailey Bieber with her husband pop star Justin Bieber. Currently enjoying a romantic gateway in the ancient cities of Greece, the couple posed together to capture the memories of their fun vacation. Check out the photo dump uploaded by Hailey Bieber of her Greek vacation with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's 'Beautiful week'

Taking to her Instagram, the model uploaded a 'photo dump' of her romantic gateway in Greece, flaunting her stylish collection of bikinis. From making a dip in the ocean to enjoying the delicious traditional food, the couple appeared to have enjoyed their week together. She wrote, 'Quick photo dump of this past beautiful week'. She also took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her enjoying the food and wrote, 'ate lots of yummy food'.

Netizens' reaction to Hailey Bieber's photos

Netizens could not help but swoon at the model's aesthetic pictures from her vacation. From her outfits to the beautiful shots of beaches, the fans were in awe of the beauty seen in Hailey's 'photo dump'. Kylie Jenner along with several media personalities flooded the comment section with heart and smiley emojis. One fan commented 'loving life' while another fan complimented the model and called her a 'mermaid'.

More on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's romantic getaway

The Yummy singer was not far behind in posting about his Greek vacation with his 'most lovable human' Hailey Bieber. Sporting a casual yet chic attire, the singer posed along the walls of the city and uploaded the pictures with no caption. He also shared a selfie with his wife with a sweet caption writing, 'thank you for being the squishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth'.

The couple was also spotted wearing matching shoes while roaming the streets of Greece where the model donned a pink dress while Justin was seen wearing a red casual attire. After their romantic walk, the couple enjoyed a meal together at a small restaurant, as seen in the singer's recent post. Take a look at Justin and Hailey Bieber's Instagram photos of their vacation here.

