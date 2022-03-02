Hailey Bieber's Birthday Post For Justin Bieber Features Sweet Message, Adorable Moments

Living with Justin Bieber has been the 'most beautiful' part of life for Hailey Bieber. The model penned an adorable note for the pop artist as he turned another year older on Tuesday.

The post also consisted of numerous loved-up pictures of the couple that showcased their bond.

Hailey Bieber pens adorable birthday message for Justin Bieber

Addressing the Baby artist as 'Baby', Hailey extended her birthday wish to Justin. The Dave artist added that there were a lot of 'amazing and beautiful things' in her life, but the 'best par of it' was being able to live with him. She showered her love on the birthday boy and concluded her message with the words, 'Here's to 28'.

In the pictures, one could see them lost into each other's eyes in a natural setting, sharing kisses, enjoying a fun-filled moment on a yacht, dressing elegantly in black and also goofing around in a costume.

Among the other highlights of the post was a video of Justin spending time with a child, feeding him and also planting a kiss on him. The next pic was of the Grammy-winner as a child himself.

Justin had no public reaction in the comments setion, but dropped pictures from a concert on his birthday. However, the singer did not add any captions to the post, but there were greetings galore for him on the birthday.

Justin Bieber on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform at a concert in Las Vegas on February 20. However, the concert was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the team. It was also reported that the 28-year-old had also tested positive for coronavirus at that time.

The show has been rescheduled to June 28 this year. The postar will be perfomning at San Jose on Wednesday. His Justice World Tour will consist of 52 shows in all. The tour is all set to go on till March 25 next year.

His album Justice still keeps him in the news. After eight nominations at the Grammys, he dominated the nominations for the upcoming Juno Juno awards too. He has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

