Half Baked, Cult Classic Comedy, Gets A Long-awaited Sequel; Details Inside

The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic stoner comedy Half Baked, starring Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, is finally happening. The movie, titled Half Baked: Totally High, recently received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association. This announcement also unveiled the official title, which was previously unknown.

Half Baked: Totally High will be a legacy sequel, with some family faces returning to reprise their roles. Rachel True, who played Mary Jane in the original film, will be back, as well as comedian Harland Williams, who portrayed Kenny Davis. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer will not be returning or making cameo appearances in the sequel.

The upcoming film is being produced by Universal 1440, a division of NBCUniversal known for its low-budget utilisation of intellectual properties. Universal 1440’s projects typically go directly to streaming platforms, allowing them to gauge audience interest without the need for a theatrical release. Glenn Ross, General Manager and executive Vice President of Universal 1440 Entertainment, expressed excitement about the sequel, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in Half Baked, with new characters and a hilarious story that is sure to satisfy followers of the original film while attracting a whole new generation of fans”.

Half Baked: Totally High Plot

Production for Half Baked: Totally High has already wrapped, and the film is currently in the post-production phase, aiming for a release in 2023. The plot revolves around JR, the son of Thurgood Jenkins (played by Dave Chappelle in the original). As he, along with his friends Miles and Cori, tries to gather money to give their deceased friend Bruce a proper burial after he dies from smoking an incredibly potent joint.

Half Baked: Totally High Cast and Crew

The movie features a talented young cast, including Dexter Darden, Moses Storm, Ramona Young, Ash Santos, Joel Courtney, and David Koechner. Special appearances will be made by Frankie Muniz and comedian Jeff Ross. The film is directed by Michael Tiddes, with a script written by Justin Hires. Fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated sequel.