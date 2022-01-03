The Primetime Emmy recipient, Halle Berry recently left her fans in shock when she dropped in the news of her wedding on social media. As numerous celebrities, as well as her fans, were left in shock on hearing the news about her wedding, she now confirmed that she was joking about her wedding and stated that she was just having some New Year’s Day fun.

Halle Berry is best known for her movies and shows namely Boomerang, The Flinstones, Bulworth, Catwoman, Perfect Stranger and many more. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming American science-fiction action movie, Moonfall and The Mothership.

Halle Berry reveals she is not married to beau Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a cute selfie of herself;f with her long-time beau Van Hunt while informing all her fans that she wasn't married to her boyfriend. She further stated that they were just having some New Year's day fun and joked about how they didn't know people would be swiping their pictures as much as they thought they did. he then thanked everyone for the good wishes and added how it touched their hearts.

The caption read, "We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists such as Octavia Spencer, Christin Brown, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Elise Neal, Lena Waithe and others took to Halle Berry's latest Instagram post and dropped in laughing emojis to express how stunned they were on hearing about the news of Halle Berry and Van Hunt's wedding. Some of them stated how the news left them excited while others mentioned that they were happy at least they were in love. Some also dropped angry face emojis in the comments section to express how angry they were at her for fooling them. Even many fans took to her Instagram post and congratulated them on making it into 2022 while others added laughing emojis while admitting how they were easily fooled by the duo. Take a look at some of the reactions to Halle Berry's latest Instagram post,

Image: Instagram/@halleberry