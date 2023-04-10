Halle Berry Hits Back At Troll Who Criticised Her For Posting Nudes For 'attention'

Halle Berry took to her social media handles to post a picture over the Easter weekend, enjoying the holiday in her own way. The bold picture attracted some mean comments from internet trolls, who saw the move as a bid to seek attention. Berry replied to one of the naysayers with wit and humour.

Halle Berry shares nude photo on social media

Easter day saw Halle Berry take to her Instagram and Twitter handles to share a picture of herself enjoying the weekend. The picture showed the former Catwoman, step out into her balcony, bare bodied, basking in sunlight, while sipping on a glass of wine. She had an arm around her chest while her chestnut brown hair cascaded messily around her face. The caption to the post was simple but Berry spoke her mind. "I do what i wanna do. happy Saturday (sic)," she wrote.

Halle Berry hits back at trolls



Halle Berry's post on her Instagram account attracted several comments. Some wrote how her actions were bound to bring embarrassment to her children. Berry chose to ignore the most of it, but, she hit back at a Twitter troll using wit and humour. The troll in question, an unverified Twitter account, shared their opinion on how the John Wick 3 star was indulging in attention-seeking behaviour and has not aged gracefully.

Berry's reaction was a witty way to express how the troll's opinion was as irrelevant to her. "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" she wrote.

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

Halle Berry's body positive Instagram handle

This is not the first time Halle Berry has bared it all on her social media handles. The actress has consistently expressed being comfortable with her body, without elaborating on it much. One of her earlier posts also showed her posing in her foggy bathroom.

She was last seen in the science-fiction disaster film, Moonfall. She has a science fiction adventure film up for release this year, titled, The Mothership. She has also currently been filming for Our Man from Jersey.