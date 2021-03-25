Halle Berry Joins Hands With Mark Wahlberg For Netflix's Spy Film 'Our Man From Jersey'

The Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry has reportedly joined hands with Mark Wahlberg for their next, which is touted to be a spy action film. According to a recent report by Variety, Halle and Mark will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Netflix's Our Man From Jersey. Although details about the upcoming film's plot and the actors' roles in the film have been kept under wraps, the portal described it as a "blue-collar James Bond".

Here's all you need to know about Halle and Mark's 'Our Man From Jersey'

While Halle Berry joins the cast of Our Man From Jersey, her co-star Mark Wahlberg will not only play the protagonist in the upcoming Netflix film but will also produce it, working along with Stephen Levinson after last year's successful action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which released exclusively on the streaming giant. If the grapevines are to be believed, based on an idea by Stephen, the script of Our Man From Jersey has been penned by screenwriter David Gunggenhein of the Safe House and Designated Survivor fame.

On the other hand, the premise of the upcoming OTT film is quite a familiar territory for Halle Berry as she is no stranger to action movies. One of Halle's most memorable roles to date remains to be Jinx from 2002's film spy film, Die Another Day, which marked the twentieth film in the cult James Bond film series. Ever since then, the 54-year-old has starred in several action films. After essaying the role of Storm in the popular X-Men film franchise, she recently played Sofia in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Furthermore, the Boomerang star also recently wrapped the filming of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's much-awaited sci-fi film, Moonfall.

Meanwhile, the new venture also continues Halle Berry’s relationship with the streamer as Netflix recently acquired her directorial debut sports film, Bruised. In addition to directing the film, Halle also plays the lead role of Jackie Justice in the film. Ahead of its release on Netflix, Bruised had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020. Halle will be seen essaying the role of a mixed martial arts fighter in this sports film.

