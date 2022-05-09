Halle Berry Reflects On Love Received By Teachers & Her 'other Mother' On Mother's Day

May 8, 2022, marked the special occasion of Mother's Day and from Ashely Judd to Halle Berry, celebrities are celebrating the auspicious day by dedicating heartfelt posts either to their kids or to their beautiful mothers. Mother's Day is celebrated to laud the role of a mother, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. On the other hand, Halle Berry not only reflected the love received by her mother but, also penned a note for her other mother. Here's what she posted-

Halle Berry wishes Happy Mother's Day to her 5th-grade teacher Yvonne Sims

Halle Berry recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of herself with her 5th-grade teacher Yvonne Sims and penned a heartwarming note on the occasion of Mother's day. In the caption, she reflected on what it meant to receive love from a mother that sometimes came from another mother. Introducing her other mother, she mentioned that she was her 5th grade teacher and added how she wouldn't be here without her guidance, wisdom, patience and her unconditional love for her all the stages of her life. While concluding her post, she extended her love to her with all her heart and urged everyone to celebrate their other mothers as they celebrate Mother's Day.

The caption read, "On Mother’s Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother’s love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from “another mother.” Yvonne Sims has been my “Other Mother” since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I’m not so sure I’d still be here. I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let’s also celebrate our “OTHER MOTHERS!” Happy Mother’s Day!" (sic)

Halle Berry on the work front

On the work front, Halle Berry was last seen in the 2022 film Moonfall alongside Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall is a science-fiction disaster film co-written, directed, and co-produced by Roland Emmerich. It was released theatrically on February 4, 2022. It underperformed at the box office, minting around $41.2 million, and received mixed responses from the audience. Apart from this, Halle Berry has Matthew Charman's directorial film The Mothership in her kitty.

