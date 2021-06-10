Halle Berry Shares She Loves Being Name-dropped By Rappers In Their Tracks

Halle Berry is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Over the years she has given several memorable roles to the audience. Apart from her acting skills, the former pageant queen is also known for her unmatched beauty. Just like several other Hollywood divas, a lot of rappers have given her a shoutout by name-dropping her in their songs. Various rappers have praised her beauty in the lyrics of their tracks. The actor was recently asked about rappers mentioning her name in their tracks to which the actor had an interesting response. Halle Berry shared that she likes being name-dropped in the rap tracks.

Halle Berry says she loves being name-dropped by rappers

Halle Berry is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly shares updates about her life and interacts with her social media family. She recently took to her Twitter handle and answered one question by the fans. One of the netizens had tweeted, “I wonder how Halle Berry feels about being mentioned in damn near every rap song" In response to this, Halle Berry reshared the tweet and shared with everyone, “I love it!" As soon as she shared the tweet, a lot of fans dropped various references of Halle Berry in rap songs in the thread of the tweet. Here is a look at Halle Berry's latest tweet.

Halle Berry's latest tweet

Halle Berry has been name-dropped in various songs over the years. In Kanye West's The New Workout Plan, he rhymes, “What's scary to me is/Henny makes girls look like/Halle Berry to me." She has also been referenced in one of the 50 cents' songs What If. The lyrics go as, “Man what if Halle Berry was my next baby moms? S**t I'd give that child support up with no problems” Hurricane Chris had also released a whole track dedicated to the beautiful actor back in 2009 called Halle Berry (She Fine's). Various other artists like Kendrick Lamar, Waka Flocka, J. Cole among others have also name-dropped her in their songs.

Halle Berry reveals why she cannot pick one favourite name-drop

Halle Berry also shared a short video clip from her appearance on Hot Ones. In her interaction, the host asked her about her favourite rap song name-drop. The Oscar winner went on to say that she could not pick anyone and explained the reason behind this. She mentioned, “I think of these references, like my children, in a way,” Halle Berry also added, “There’s no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I’m always flattered when any one of them include me, and that they still remember me, or even know who I am. So, to pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son. I love them all.” Here is a look at the video shared by Halle Berry.

OK, I always get asked which rap song reference is my favorite… here is my answer. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/3iMye6Maxe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 9, 2021

