Halle Berry Stuns Fans In A Sheer Rainbow Skirt As She Celebrates Pride Month

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month in honour of the LGBTQIA+ community and to spread the message of love and acceptance. Several celebrities have shared pictures and videos to commemorate Pride Month and the latest to join the bandwagon is American actor Halle Berry. She recently took to her Instagram to share a photo of her celebrating love in her own way.

Halle Berry celebrates Pride month

In the photo, the Introducing Dorothy Dandridge actor wore a rainbow-coloured sheer skirt. Her back was turned towards the camera as she took a walk in the woods. Halle left her hair open and her curls cascaded down her shoulders. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “love is ALWAYS the answer.”

As soon as Halle Berry's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. One of her fans wrote, “When you love there is no room for hate”, while another went on to write, “Love is love”. Several of her fans also wished her a happy Pride month. See their reactions below.

A look into Halle Berry's Instagram

The 54-year-old actor keeps her fans and followers updated about the developments that take place on her personal and professional front. A couple of days ago, she celebrated amassing seven million followers on Instagram. She shared a photo of her and penned a lengthy note about the same. In the caption, she wrote, “7M Followers? Thank you so much for all your love, the laughs and the endless support! Being able to share some of the most meaningful parts of my life with you guys while being truly myself has been extremely gratifying — especially during Quarantine. 😉 I never take any of it for granted. I can’t wait to share the rest of this social media journey with you.”

Halle Berry’s movies

Berry has starred in commercial blockbusters like X-Men, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Dark Tide and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. She was last seen in the 2020 sports film Bruised which also marked her debut directorial venture. Apart from Halle, the cast of the film includes Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto and Sheila Atim. She will next be seen in the science fiction action film titled Moonfall. Its cast includes Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael Peña, and Donald Sutherland.

