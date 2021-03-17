Halle Berry Wishes Daughter Nahla 'happy 13th Birthday' By Sharing This Rare Photo

Actor Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her daughter on her 13th birthday. The throwback photo shows the mother-daughter can be seen smiling wide in a heartwarming moment. In the caption, the actor wrote, "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo".

Halle Berry wishes daughter Nahla a 'happy 13th birthday'

Fans showered immense love on Halle Berry's post. The post garnered over one lakh likes on Instagram. Several celebrities like Kristin Ess, Viola Davis, Oge Egbuonu, and Mark Dacascos also wished Nahla a very happy birthday. Check out some of the comments below.

Nahla's father Gabriel Aubry is a model who Halle Berry dated from 2005 to 2010. Berry also has a son Maceo whose father is French actor Oliver Martinez. Halle Berry recently announced on Instagram that she is currently dating singer and musician Van Hunt. Take a look at the post below.

More about Halle Berry

Halle Berry got her breakthrough by featuring in the romantic-comedy movie of 1992 called Boomerang. Later on, she starred in several popular films like The Flintstones and Bulworth which were a massive hit at the box-office. She won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Introducing Dorothy in 1999. She won the Oscar for her role in Monster's Ball which was released in 2011. She then starred in several popular movies like Cloud Atlas, Gothika, and X-Men movie series. She played the role of Storm in the X-Men movie series. She has also played the role of the protagonist in 2004's Catwoman. Her role in Kingsman: The Golden Circle got an amazing response from the audience.

She also played a crucial role in John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum. She is currently working on the film called Bruised which got delayed because of the pandemic. She is going to produce as well as direct Bruised. She has another project named Moonfall lined up next. Moonfall is a science-fiction movie directed by Roland Emmerich.

Image Credits: Halle Berry's Instagram

