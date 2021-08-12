Halle Berry's Work Commitment Takes New Test As She Continues To Shoot Despite Broken Ribs

Hollywood actor Halle Berry has a fanbase of millions and several accolades to claim. The actor is known for her fitness and for bringing characters to life in several award-winning movies. The actor has often proved she is hardworking and loyal to her work with her awards and recognitions. With her upcoming film Bruised, Berry is all set to prove her dedication again as she continued shooting the film despite two broken ribs.

Details about Halle Berry's injury

As per a report by aceshowbiz.com, Halle Berry will be playing the role of a disgraced MMA fighter in her upcoming directorial debut Bruised. The plot of the film revolves around her character Jackie Justice, who returns to fighting after her son, who she gave up as an infant, re-enters her life. As berry's role required heavy physical work, she broke two of her ribs on the first day of shooting. However, it did not stop Berry from working on her directorial debut and did not pause the production and continued shooting.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, stunt coordinator Eric Brown called Berry's injury "crazy." The stunt coordinator further said Halle Berry was a "special case" among the artists he has worked with. He also said that none of the actors, he has earlier collaborated with, had the kind of ethics like Halle Berry.

Halle Berry's past injuries on the film sets

While Halle Berry showed utmost dedication to her work in Bruised, she had also done the same in the past. During the shoot of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Berry suffered a rib injury. As a result, the shoot of the film was shut down for months, Berry told Entertainment Weekly. The incident inspired Berry to continue working with her rib injury as Bruised was an independent movie without a heavy budget.

Details about Bruised

Halle Berry starrer Bruised also cast Shamier Anderson, Valentina Shevchenko, Sheila Atim, Adan Canto, Danny Boyd Jr., and Shawna Hamic. Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, and Guymon Casady bankrolled the film. The film was first screened at Toronto International Film Festival. It will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on November 24, 2021.

IMAGE: AP

