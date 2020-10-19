Halloween 2018's Alternate End Surfaces Online, Laurie & Michael Engage In A Knife Fight

The Halloween franchise has entertained fans for years. But according to the latest report, the 2018 film, Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green was supposed to have a completely different ending. A fan-made video has surfaced online and shows the alternate ending of the film that was revealed back in 2018.

2018’s Halloween ending surfaces online in a video

Halloween is one of the most popular festivals across the globe. It has been a recurring theme in many films and TV shows. The festival is an integral part of pop culture. This festival also led to the inception of the popular slasher franchise, Halloween.

In 2018, the Halloween franchise was revived with a brand new film of the same name, co-written and directed by David Gordon Green. The 2018 film from the franchise had Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead role. She revived her famous character of Laurie Strode and came face to face again with Michael Myers.

In 2018’s Halloween, Laurie Strode with the help of her daughter and granddaughter cage Michael Myers in her fortress. They set the house on fire and in the final shot, Michael is shown being trapped, but still breathing. But now, an alternate ending of the movie has surfaced online.

In this fan-made video, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers engage in a knife fight. Laurie tells her granddaughter, Allyson to go and find help and hence she escapes. Laurie and Michael engage in a fierce fight and Laurie is injured badly. But soon they escape with the help of a passer-by in a truck. Michael who is also badly injured is being searched by the police. Watch this fan-made of 2018’s Halloween here.

But this fan-made video is not an original idea. Back in 2018, this alternate ending’s script pages surfaced online. But this ending was later changed in the film. When this ending surfaced online, many Halloween franchise fans hoped creators retained the original ending. But as everyone knows, the 2018 film’s ending was different. Take a look at some of the comments these script pages received on Twitter.

Why didn't they stick with this ending — Fantom (@Fantom55223) October 23, 2018

For once, I wanna see everybody die except Michael. I'm so tired of horror movies with the same old ending...the main stars live, killer dies. So predictable, so boring. — Bryan Bennett (@BKBKJBB) October 31, 2018

Yeah this ending sucks . The theatricle climax ending was pretty good , this could have been cool but I’m glad they didn’t go with it . — youll be under my wheels (@DviusMotorsport) November 20, 2018

I like both endings. The one that was in the film was cool. This one seems cool too. — KJ (@kgjohnson0240) October 24, 2018

