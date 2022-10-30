Last Updated:

Halloween 2022: Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox & More Celebrities Dress Up For The Spooky Season

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton and other Hollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Halloween 2022.

Halloween 2022
1/8
Image: Instagram/ @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner was dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein this Halloween. The beauty mogul's costume was hailed immensely by fans on social media. 

Halloween 2022
2/8
Image: Instagram/ @parishilton

Paris Hilton shared pictures from her Halloween 2022 look, mentioning that she dressed up as her childhood icon Sailor Moon. 

Halloween 2022
3/8
Image: Instagram/ @meganfox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed as Pamela Anderson and rockstar Tommy Lee.

Halloween 2022
4/8
Image: Instagram/ @kendalljenner

Another Kardashian sibling, Kendall Jenner looked stunning as Jessie from Toy Story

Halloween 2022
5/8
Image: Instagram/ @lizzobeeating

Lizzo's Halloween look was one of the most popular ones from the season. She dressed as Marge Simpson. 

Halloween 2022
6/8
Image: Instagram/ @dojacat

Doja Cat also shared a series of images to mark Halloween and wrote, "Idk what I am I just thought it was hot."

Halloween 2022
7/8
Image: Instagram/ @winnieharlow

Winnie Harlow and Patrick Starrr kept up the Halloween spirit as they dressed as Ursula and Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Halloween 2022
8/8
Image: Instagram/ @vanessahudgens

Vanessa Hudgens flaunted her dark side, appearing as a creepy raven. 

