Halloween 2022: Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox & More Celebrities Dress Up For The Spooky Season

Quick links:
Kylie Jenner was dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein this Halloween. The beauty mogul's costume was hailed immensely by fans on social media.
Paris Hilton shared pictures from her Halloween 2022 look, mentioning that she dressed up as her childhood icon Sailor Moon.
Lizzo's Halloween look was one of the most popular ones from the season. She dressed as Marge Simpson.
Doja Cat also shared a series of images to mark Halloween and wrote, "Idk what I am I just thought it was hot."
Winnie Harlow and Patrick Starrr kept up the Halloween spirit as they dressed as Ursula and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.