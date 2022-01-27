'Halloween Ends': First Official Image From Horror Film Hits Web, Reveals New Trio; Read

After keeping fans on their toes for a long, the makers of Halloween Ends have finally introduced the new trio lead of the film. The film will follow the events of 2021’s Halloween Kills and send Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) up against masked serial killer Michael Myers for what may be their final showdown. The film is slated to hit theatrically in October this year.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the earlier franchises Halloween and Halloween Kills bring Michael Myers back to Haddonfield 40 years after his initial rampage for another night of terror. His killing spree through the town leaves dozens dead, including Tommy Wallace (Anthony Michael Hall) and Laurie Strode’s daughter, Karen (Judy Greer).

Halloween Ends main leads revealed

With the production work on the Halloween Ends underway, a new picture has surfaced online showing the three lead heroines of the upcoming movie, Laurie Strode, Lindsey Wallace, and Allyson. Producer Jason Blum took to Twitter and shared the picture of the lead trip that has left the fans excited.

The picture shows the three stars Laurie, Lindsey, and Allyson gathered at the Haddonfield bar to plan their next attack on him, with Lindsey seemingly getting a bigger role this time around. Going by the still, it reflects that it is a promotional one rather than from

the sequence in the film. Halloween Ends is scheduled to premiere on October 14, 2022. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis who plays the role of Lauri in the franchise, recently told Total Film magazine, that the next film could be her last. Spilling beans about the same, she explained that it is not like she is dying in the forthcoming series, She explained from the emotional point of view that whatever the team has constructed, according to her it is the spectacular way of ending the much-hyped trilogy.

Meanwhile, while fans expect what will be in store for them with the upcoming series, the last one Halloween Kills made it abundantly clear that it had no qualms about killing off fan-favourite or legacy characters, as evidenced by the brutal takedowns of both Tommy Wallace and Karen.

Image: Twitter/@jason_blum