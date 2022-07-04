Halsey Opens Up About 'life-saving' Abortion After Roe V Wade Ruling; 'I Will...'

Popstar Halsey reflected on their 'life-saving' abortion in a powerful open letter following US Supreme Court's abortion ruling. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, revealed that they suffered three miscarriages before turning 24, and how having reproductive rights saved the singer's life before welcoming son, Ender. In Halsey's letter in Vogue, they iterated how important it is for every person to have the right to choose.

Halsey talks about their 'life-saving' abortion in an open letter

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other," Halsey said.

The Without Me hitmaker also shed light on their miscarriages, all of which happened before the age of 24. "One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," Halsey stated. The singer claimed they 'cried' while the procedure was taking place as they were extremely 'desperate' to "end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

Talking about their son Ender's birth, Halsey added, "Years of blood and pain and misery from near-perilous and unwanted pregnancies, then the euphoria of chosen motherhood." For the unversed, Halsey welcomed their first child with Alev Aydin in July 2021.

Halsey isn't the only celebrity who has come out and spoken against Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v Wade. Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Rodrigo, Michelle Obama, and Priyanka Chopra among others have also condemned the ruling.

The constitutional right to abortion that came into force in the 1970s, allowed any woman to undergo abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. The latest ruling has led to a total ban on the process.

(Image: AP)