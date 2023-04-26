Halsey Splits Up With Partner Alev Aydin, Files For Full Physical Custody Of Son

American singer Halsey has parted ways with her partner Alev Aydin and has filed for her son Ender's full physical custody. The two welcomed their first child together back in 2021. As per the documents submitted in the court, the Without Me singer filed for the custody on April 5. Reportedly, she has also used the pronouns 'they/them' to request for the joint custody, visitations rights and joint expenses for Alev.

Halsey and Alev Aydin announced the news of their pregnancy back in 2021 after making their relationship official. The duo met for the first time when Alev was supposed to make a movie on the singer's life. Sharing the news of her son's birth on her Instagram handle, the Boy with Luv singer wrote, "Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021." Check the post below.

Is Halsey on good terms with Alev Aydin?

According to Page Six, that Halsey and Alev are on good terms and will be co-parenting their son Ender. They will raise their son together and the reason behind Halsey filing for the custody was something else. Reportedly, the performer wanted to bring her son along with her on her tour, following which she filed for the full physical custody.

Halsey and her son Ender

Halsey is a doting mother and shares a close bond with her son. When she celebrated her son's 6th month birthday, she shared a heartfelt post. The singer captioned it, "şişko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints + a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown. he sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh." Halsey shared several photos of her son wearing a cute outfit paired with a hat. Check the post below:

Before having Ender, Halsey had opened up about her pregnancy complications. She also talked about her miscarriage and how she almost gave up on life. She had to go through a bad phase but eventually she got back up on her feet and fought against the odds.



