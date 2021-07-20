Halsey Welcomes First Child With Alev Aydin, Reveals Name Of Newborn With Pics

American singer Halsey is now a proud mother of a baby boy. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced the good news with a beautiful picture from the hospital. In the post, she shared that she welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin. She also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their love.

Halsey announces the birth of her first child

The news of the birth comes less than two weeks after the singer announced her punk-rock album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power which is due on August 27. She called it "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth." The artist also revealed that the baby was born on July 14, and is named Ender Ridley Aydin. "Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she captioned the two photos. The first black-and-white image was of the newborn resting on her chest while the singer-songwriter looks lovingly at her partner. The second photo showed the baby nursing.

The singer had announced her pregnancy in late January and the father of her baby was later revealed as her boyfriend Aydin. While announcing the news, she wrote, “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb."

Halsey also opened up about suffering a miscarriage on stage before she even had time to fully process she was pregnant in a 2018 interview on The Doctors tv show. Halsey also shared that she was battling endometriosis, which can cause infertility, and she underwent surgery for it in 2017. In February, Halsey proudly showed off the scars on her lower abdomen from the surgery on her Instagram Story. "The scars that got me this angel," she wrote, adding the hashtag #endowarrior.

Meanwhile, Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January 2020. She was supposed to go on a world tour but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has collaborated with various artists on their singles such as Marshmello (Be Kind), Juice WRLD (Life's a Mess), and Kelsea Ballerini (The Other Girl).

IMAGE: IAMHALSEY/Instagram

