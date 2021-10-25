Halyna Hutchins Death: Petition To Ban Real Guns On Film Sets Launched By Filmmaker

Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins lost her life in a tragic incident that took place on the sets of the Western film Rust. Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that resulted in the death of Hutchins. In the wake of the incident, a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets. Filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi has started a petition to ban real guns on film sets and the petition has crossed over 25,000 signatures.

Petition to ban real guns on sets

As per Variety, A petition to ban real guns on film sets was started by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi following the death of Halyna Hutchins. The petition has crossed over 25,000 signatures after being launched on Friday.

The petition states, "We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again. There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn’t the early 90’s, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost."

Alec Baldwin accidentally misfires prop gun on sets

On October 21, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead.

Baldwin, via his Twitter handle, released a statement and expressed his remorse. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He added, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." The production of the movie has currently been halted in the wake of the incident.

